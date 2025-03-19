Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Director Sells $492,871.68 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $492,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,101.75. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JAMF traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 780,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Jamf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Jamf by 130.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Jamf by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.