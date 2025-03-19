Jason E. Dymbort Sells 363 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $48,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,013.75. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

