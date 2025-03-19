Jay Ellery Froc Sells 4,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total transaction of C$193,005.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$42.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$37.11 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Gerdes Energy Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

