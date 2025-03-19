JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,627 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of JFrog worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in JFrog by 37.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 102,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in JFrog by 1,277.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 214,935 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $32,401,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 11,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $513,386.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,406 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,733.94. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $560,445.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,884,584 shares in the company, valued at $154,010,933.52. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,514,264. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

