Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JEXYY remained flat at $22.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093. Jiangsu Expressway has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.
About Jiangsu Expressway
