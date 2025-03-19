Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:JEXYY remained flat at $22.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093. Jiangsu Expressway has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

