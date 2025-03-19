JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 3,330,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.68.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

