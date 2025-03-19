JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280.93 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.64), with a volume of 405688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.53).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £238.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.84.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.51%.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 7,375 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.25 ($25,599.65). Also, insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 5,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £11,150 ($14,495.58). Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.