Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KALU opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

