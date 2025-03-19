Kazazian Asset Management LLC Invests $413,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.