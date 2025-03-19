Kazazian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,385 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.7% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,460,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after acquiring an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

