Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$162.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.91 and a 1-year high of C$15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keg Royalties Income Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.