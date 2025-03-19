Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$162.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.91 and a 1-year high of C$15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

