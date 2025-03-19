Kevin Rayment Sells 1,003 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $326,707.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,354.99. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rayment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total transaction of $924,194.88.

On Monday, January 6th, Kevin Rayment bought 52 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.12 per share, for a total transaction of $15,814.24.

NYSE:CW opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $241.44 and a one year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

