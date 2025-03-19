Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.77.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$45.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a C$46.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

KEY stock opened at C$42.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.92. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$33.60 and a 12-month high of C$47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The company has a market cap of C$9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

