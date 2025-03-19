Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) is Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Kimbell Royalty Partners accounts for about 8.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.55%.

