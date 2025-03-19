Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 159000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Kincora Copper Stock Down 16.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.06.
About Kincora Copper
Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.
