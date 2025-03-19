Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 0.3 %
KC stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.23. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
