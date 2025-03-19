Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Mark Ragosa Sells 11,464 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $264,818.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,124.20. The trade was a 32.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $205,104.90.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $809,277.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 396,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 0.48. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $28.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

