KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 11,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 62,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KKR traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,044. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.