Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,233,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 441.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.