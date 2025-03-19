Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 293,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 157,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 202,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Shares of ST stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

