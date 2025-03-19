Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 817,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 381,690 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

