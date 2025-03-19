Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TSN opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.