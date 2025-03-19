Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,200 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

