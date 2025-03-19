Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.20% of Ranger Energy Services worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,349,704.79. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,539 shares of company stock valued at $446,118 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

RNGR opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.56. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.