Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 986 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,706,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,006,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.88 and a 200 day moving average of $322.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.