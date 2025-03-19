Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 176,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 473,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KRKNF
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.