Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 176,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 473,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRKNF

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

About Kraken Robotics

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.