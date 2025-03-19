KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 63924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,833,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after buying an additional 1,063,736 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of KT by 2,407.3% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after buying an additional 4,049,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

