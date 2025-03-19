L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Acquires New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

