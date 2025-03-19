L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

