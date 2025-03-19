L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Buys Shares of 2,572 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

