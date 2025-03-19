L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

