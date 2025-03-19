L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Purchases New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.