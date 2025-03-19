L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,236,000. Finally, Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,702,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

