L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.9% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.