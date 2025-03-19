Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 755.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,336 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

