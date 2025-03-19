Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Update

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 8,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 283,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,561. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 143.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

