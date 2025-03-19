Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.62. 3,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.
The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.
