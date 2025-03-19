Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.62. 3,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF ( NYSEARCA:LBAY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.45% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

