Leisure Stocks To Consider – March 18th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in industries related to recreation, entertainment, and tourism. These companies tend to perform well when consumers have extra disposable income, as spending on leisure activities is often discretionary and subject to economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.52. 1,030,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,468. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,799. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

