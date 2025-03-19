LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $25.52 on Thursday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

