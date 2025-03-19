LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 248,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,766. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

