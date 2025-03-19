Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Posts Earnings Results

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Light Science Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%.
Light Science Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
LST opened at GBX 3.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Light Science Technologies has a one year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of £9.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.69.
