Linda Jenkinson Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Stock

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Linda Jenkinson sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$360,000.00 ($229,299.36).
Vinyl Group Price Performance
Vinyl Group Company Profile
Vinyl Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. It operates an online platform to hold official music metadata and to develop a repository of music-related information. The company was formerly known as Jaxsta Limited and changed its name to Vinyl Group Ltd in December 2023.
