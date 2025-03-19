Lindenwold Advisors INC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.5 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $241.44 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

