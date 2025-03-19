Lindenwold Advisors INC Lowers Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

