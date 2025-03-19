Lindenwold Advisors INC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

