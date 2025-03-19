Lindenwold Advisors INC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

