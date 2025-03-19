Lindenwold Advisors INC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after buying an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.