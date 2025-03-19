Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 12,624 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.