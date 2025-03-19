Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 233 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,193,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 856.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.