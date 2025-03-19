Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 2,445 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

STVN stock opened at €21.92 ($24.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.58. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a one year high of €33.49 ($36.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.75 ($30.49).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

